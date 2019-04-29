The suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, 28, was sentenced to prison by the Takoradi Market Circle Court.

He was arrested by the police in the Western Region to assist in investigations into the mysterious kidnapping of young ladies in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills was arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations in an uncompleted building at Kansaworado in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

He was later handed over to the police in Takoradi. He was sent to court and was remanded to assist in investigations but managed to escape from the police cells.

The suspect escaped from the police cells on December 30, 2018.

According to reports, the suspect managed to escape after using an implement to cut the iron rods made to secure ventilation in the cells.