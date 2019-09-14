The swoop, which was conducted in well known criminal areas in the Tamale Metropolis, also impounded eight motorbikes belonging to some suspects who absconded, the police said in statement.

The areas, according to a statement signed by the Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer DSP Yussif Tanko, included T Poly, Kaladan and Geshunayili.

The statement mentioned that the exercise is to ensure regular security operations at locations where criminals gather and plan their activities.

“The exercise will continue at other places outside and within the metropolis to clean the region and ensure that law abiding citizens are not threatened and attacked by criminals,” according to the statement.

The suspects were arraigned before the Tamale Magistrate Court where 14 of the were remanded into prison custody and the remaining four granted bail.

The suspects were charged with meeting on premises for unlawful purposes contrary to section 155(1) of the criminal offences Act 29/50.

They are to reappear on September 20.