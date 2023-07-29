Tamale Girls SHS receives sanitary products from Joyce Mogtari, special aide to EX-Prez Mahama

Mrs. Mogtari and her family foundation have pledged to support the 622 students until they complete their three-year program also emphasized the importance of menstrual products for young girls' education and how such donations will reduce the financial burden on families.

Further urged the students to be disciplined, studious, and well-prepared for Ghana and Africa's future.

The Rosa Foundation-Africa was founded to empower and promote the girl child, striving to do for others what they cannot do for themselves.

Over the years, the foundation has provided furniture for schools in the Upper West Region, Eastern, and Savanna Regions, and is donating sanitary supplies to girls in senior high schools.

Supported by Movie Producer and Actress Kafui Danku, officials of the Rosa Foundation- Africa, and school management, Mrs. Mogtari said the sanitary pads initiative is expected to positively impact the health, education, and well-being of countless girls and women in Ghana.

