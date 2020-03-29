Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The 10 cases were Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report, the GHS added.

According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Guinean residents came into the country before the lockdown.

According to him, Ghana is working with Guinean authorities to repatriate them to their country of origin.

In total, Ghana has recorded 152 cases of Coronavirus.