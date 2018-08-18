Pulse.com.gh logo
Tamale Teaching Hospital staff call off strike after vigilante attack


Tamale Teaching Hospital staff call off strike after vigilante attack

The strike was declared after the forceful eviction of the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Kolbilla David, by a group of activists belonging to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Workers of Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region have called off their strike following appeals from authorities.

The workers in a meeting with the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed had said they will consider returning to work if a police post is established at the hospital, perpetrators of the lawlessness are arrested and an unqualified apology is rendered to the CEO.

The workers in a meeting with the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed had said they will consider returning to work if a police post is established at the hospital, perpetrators of the lawlessness are arrested and an unqualified apology is rendered to the CEO.

The ringleader of the attack, Baba Alhassan, has been arrested and given bail. A team of police personnel have deployed to the facility.

Alhassan has issued an unqualified apology to the medical staff of the hospital from the police Cells where he’s being held on charges of unlawful entry, offensive conduct and assault.

Despite the apology, Alhassan also demanded the investigations into the allegations of mismanagement at the facility.

