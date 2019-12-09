The strike is being led by the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The three teacher unions have accused the Ghana Education Service (GES) of failing to process their salary arrears from 2012 to 2015.

READ ALSO: Unemployed teachers storm Education Ministry to demand jobs

The striking teachers said they would only return to the classroom when their legacy arrears are fully paid.

“We have not been engaged yet. So the only thing we want to tell our members across the length and breadth of the country is that our strike is in full force,” President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT), King Awudu Ali.

“All pre-tertiary teachers should not turn up to work today. Majority of the arrears span from 2012 to 2015. That notwithstanding, we have some other arrears from 2017 to 2018 but those are not as much as those between 2012 and 2015. The monies are in excess of thousands of cedis.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has described the teachers’ strike as baseless and illegal.

The strike action is, however, set to affect public primary, senior high and technical schools across the country.