The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Kwabena Sakyi, was reportedly stabbed to death by a Cameroonian national.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that the suspect was perceived to be providing information about residents to the security agencies due to his closeness with the Police in the area.

The report that he was allegedly murdered by the Cameroonian on suspicion that he was a Police informant.

Meanwhile, the suspect is also said to have sustained multiple injuries and was admitted at the St Gregory Catholic Hospital.

Sakyi’s death, however, sparked tension in Buduburam, with some residents storming the hospital for the suspect, who is currently at large.

The report added that officers from the Budumburam Police station quickly moved to surround the St Gregory Catholic Hospital.

