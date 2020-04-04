His reactions come at the back of the Teshie Desalination Plant, which treats seawater for domestic and commercial use after the Ghana Water Company Limited requested the operators of the plant to operate at full capacity to help improve the water supply in the country.

The Teshie Desalination Plant Agreement was signed between the GWCL and Befessa on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis in February 2011.

The plant was built in February 2015 to address water supply shortfalls, particularly in the Teshie-Nungua area.

In spite of its construction, some residents still complain of water shortages.

However, the MP who was the former Deputy Minister Water Resources, Works and Housing, commenting on the latest development in an interview on Accra FM on Friday, April 3, said: "First of all, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government must come out to apologise to Ghanaians for deceiving Ghanaians in relation to this project."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"When they came into office, we were running the Desalination plant at full capacity which was giving about 60,000 cubic meters of water but they shut the plant down with the excuse that the water was salty and, so, if people should drink, they were going to fall sick.

"They also closed down the facility for a while because, in their view, we spent too much money on it.

"They shut it down for three years but after the nation was hit with the COVID-19 and sensing danger, they ordered the reopening of the facility on 18th of March.

"The question we ask is that is the water no longer salty? Is the cost better now? They should be just truthful to Ghanaians," he said.