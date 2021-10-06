An investigative report by Manasseh Azure Awuni of The Fourth Estate has revealed how "Dr." Jonathan Ohene Nkunim who describes himself on social media as "a doctor by profession and a gospel minister by calling" uses the facility to have sex with women.

The health practitioner had three licenses from a state regulatory agency that is charged with the power to sanitise practitioners.

The investigation reveals the dubious process through which "Dr." Ohene Nkunim acquired the licenses and the role of regulatory officials in the country.

Pulse Ghana

"Dr. Jonathan Ohene Nkunim" describes him as a Neuromuscular Specialist and the services he provides at Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre, as stated on his card, include: "General Diagnosis, Neuromuscular Therapy, Physio Therapy, Detoxification, and Spine Straightening."

A notice at the entrance of his facility as well as the official Facebook page of Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre lists additional services as "Oriental Pulse Diagnosis, Herbal Options (Ghanaian and Chinese), Stroke Rehabilitation Therapy, Sports Massage, etc."

However, the Ghana Physiotherapy Association has distanced itself from the unlawful practice of Jonathan Ohene Nkunim who has been using his facility as bait to sexually assaulting scores of women.

In a press statement signed by the Association's Public Relations Office, it said "The Ghana Physiotherapy Association (GPA) wishes to state clearly that the said man in question, Jonathan Ohene Nkunim, is not a Physiotherapist, neither is he a registered member of the Ghana Physiotherapy Association.

"Our checks with the regulatory body, Allied Health Professions Council, revealed that Jonathan Ohene Nkunim is not licensed to practice Physiotherapy."

"We wish to further state that the practices of Jonathan Ohene Nkunim are against the ethics of our profession," it added.

However, the leadership of the Royalhouse in a statement said the "doctor" is not a member of the church.

The statement said "The attention of the leadership of Royathouse Chapel International has been drawn to a video circulating on social media entitled "THE LICENSED SEX PREDATOR" produced by investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni and published by The Fourth Estate.

"In the said video, a gentleman, purported to be a doctor and minister of the gospel, named Dr. Jonathan Ohene Nkunim of Nature's Hand Therapeutic Centre, Gbawe, who is facing sexual assault charges, is seen leading worship at one of the local assemblies of Royathouse Chapel.

"Leadership of Royathouse Chapel wishes to inform the public and all interested persons that the said Jonathan Ohene Nkunim is neither an officer nor a member of the church and has never been.

"We wish to state that on the day in question, as featured in the documentary he was part of the ministration team of a guest pastor who had been invited to minister at the local church.

"After his opening worship for the guest pastor, he immediately left the service without any interaction with the hosts or the leadership of our local church.

"As such, as submitted above, he is not known to Royathouse Chapel in any capacity, either as an officer or a member as the video may have suggested.

"As a compassionate Bible-believing church, Reyalhouse Chapel, therefore, dissociates itself from the supposed minister of the gospel and his actions."