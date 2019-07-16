He said the speaker and members of the Parliamentary Service Board should be behind bars for planning the building of a new parliamentary chamber.

According the independent flagbearer, the mere idea of building a new chamber that will cost Ghanaian taxpayers $200 million is criminal.

“I am happy they dropped it due to public pressure…and I am happy that all key actors are clear in their minds that this idea is not something that the citizens are going to buy in,” he told Justice Kweku Annan on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

All those behind that idea must be arrested now especially the Speaker of Parliament and Parliamentary Board,” he added.

The proposed chamber, which parliamentary leaders hoped to build within three years, was expected to cost US$200 million. They argued that the present chamber in the State House was not fit for purpose because it lacks adequate facilities and poses certain security risks.

The $200-million project with the capacity to sit 450 parliamentarians has been suspended by the Parliamentary Service Board after intense public protest.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader on his part said the new chamber for the legislature is to avoid fights among members of the house.

According to him, the current chamber is not spacious enough for Parliamentarians due to the inflammatory nature of their debates sometimes.

But Parliament said it will not go ahead with the construction.

The Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Mrs Kate Addo, disclosed that the project is not a feasible one at the moment.

"Before projects are completed, feasibility studies are done but you would realise that this new chamber is not something that is workable for now," she said.

According to her, the decision by Parliament not to go ahead with the project now does not necessarily mean money has been wasted.