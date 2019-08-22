For every edition, a theme will be selected with a focus on moral values and social issues on which children will be required to write a story. The objective of this contest is to shape the values of children to form specific, context-driven rules that guide their behaviours while they grow. The competition will help contestants build their communication and imaginative skills and also promote originality of ideas and thoughts.

For the 2019 edition, all contestants are expected to write a short story on Bullying. Word length should be between 150 to 250 words. Entries open on Sunday 1st September, 2019 and close on Sunday 22nd September, 2019.

Winning packages include published book (50 copies) for winner (using winning story), a trip to City Escape Amusement Park, a piloting experience with Pegasus Aviation Academy, a one-day edutainment treat at Cocos Family Circle, stationery supplies, souvenirs, cash prizes as well as other consolation prizes.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Producer of the Contest, Solomon Sedinam Agbemenya reiterated the objectives for the competition and stressed on the need for expression of thoughts to be an integral part of the development of children. He explained that the contest was designed to develop children’s imaginative abilities and urged parents and guardians to encourage their wards to participate in the contest.

Further information on participation, guidelines, eligibility and other requirements are available on www.thekidzmag.com