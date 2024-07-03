ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Statistical Service has projected that the country's population growth reveals significant changes anticipated by 2050.

Market
Market

Ghana's population is projected to increase from 30.83 million in 2021 to 37.24 million, and 52.47 million in 2030 and 2050 respectively.

Recommended articles

Its projected total population in 2024 is 33,007,618, which is 1.07 times that of 2021 thus 30,832,019.

Presently, Ghana's population has surpassed 33 million, marking this projected rise as a significant milestone.

Following the 2021 population and housing census, Ghana's current population stands at 30.8 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2050, projections indicate that the country will have one million more women than men.

GSS report
GSS report Pulse Ghana

This anticipated demographic transformation carries profound implications for various aspects of Ghanaian society, from economic development and healthcare to social structures and gender dynamics.

The Statistical Service predicted an annual addition of 711,706 individuals between 2021 and 2030, projecting the population to reach 37.24 million by the end of this decade.

The projection that Ghana will have one million more women than men by 2050 is a call to action for policymakers, businesses, and society at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

This demographic shift presents both challenges and opportunities that must be addressed to ensure a balanced and prosperous future.

By focusing on gender equality, improving healthcare, and empowering women economically, Ghana can turn this projected disparity into a driving force for positive change and sustainable development.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Here are all the properties allegedly owned by former NDC MP Inusah Fuseini in Dubai

Rev Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Court srikes out Kusi Boateng's appeal against Okudzeto Ablakwa; fines him GHS3000

Mentally disabled

3,765 cases of mental disorders related to alcohol use recorded in 2023

8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests

8 lessons Ghanaian leaders should learn from Kenya's protests