Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said the success of the Akufo-led administration has been orchestrated by the following ministers.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Chairman Wontumi said the presence of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister, has saved Ghana’s economy from the shame that was bequeathed on it by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration. According to the NPP Chairman, the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta, saved the Ghanaian taxpayer millions that could have been lost through resolving the banking crisis which was caused by the negligence of former President Mahama.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

“Mr. Ofori-Atta is an intelligent minister who has ensured money released from his ministry are for projects which benefits the masses and not individuals. Moneys needed for the free Senior High School have been properly allocated and the agric sector has also been greatly supported”.

Alan Kyeremanteng: Ghana’s selection to host the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat is an historic achievement and according to Chairman Wontumi, Mr. Kyeremanten’s contribution has really put Ghana on the world map.

“AfCFTA is a single market trading bloc which covers the whole of Africa and has a GDP of almost USD 3 trillion. For Alan to operate and bring the spotlight on Ghana, I think he deserves all the commendation”, Chairman Wontumi said.

John Peter Amewu: According to him, the era of ‘dumsor’ which worsened under former President Mahama, has been made better by the current minister; making life bearable for most business men and women in Ghana.

Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu

“People in the cold store business are now experiencing stability in their business unlike what they went through under former President Mahama and his incompetent ministers.

Today, moneys that most business owners used to waste in buying fuel to power their generators when lights went off, is being used profitably under this current government.”

Owusu Afriyie Akoto: Chairman Wontumi explained that food production in Ghana had increased and people were not finding it anymore difficult to purchase varieties of food from the market.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

He added that the government of Akufo-Addo has enhanced food productivity in the agricultural sector and eliminated hunger from Ghana. Social intervention like Planting for Food and Jobs according Chairman Wontumi has enabled Ghana to export food crops to neighbouring countries like Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

Kwasi Amoako-Attah: He said the Minister of Roads and Highways undertaken several roads projects across the country to improve road conditions.

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta

“Under him, government has managed to arrange work Japan for the release of funds for the construction of a bridge across the Volta River on the Eastern Corridor at Vilivo to serve as an alternative route to the Adimj Bridge”.