According to him, government will make sure that everyone found to be corrupt is duly prosecuted.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was speaking at a health walk organized by the Ashanti regional NPP at the Asawase Constituency on May Day.

A section of the public has criticised the NPP government for failing to take any steps to prosecute persons engaged in corrupt acts.

The Special Prosecutor has so far not prosecuted anyone, while the Attorney General recently let go of a case involving a recalcitrant Chinese illegal miner.

However, Chairman Wontumi said he is optimistic that all corrupt politicians will soon be brought to book.

“Very soon, Ghanaians will receive good news concerning the prosecution of corrupt persons in the country. Ghanaians expect all corrupt persons to be prosecuted. They will see,” he said.

He further urged the NPP faithful to work hard so that the party can capture all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Currently, the NPP has 44 out of the 47 seats in parliament in the region, with the opposition NDC securing the other three.

“NPP has 44 seats in parliament out of the 47 in the Ashanti region. We want to secure the other three constituencies that the NDC has in the region.

“Muntaka and John Mahama should know that Asawase is part of the Ashanti region. Sekyere Afram Plains and Ejura are also part of the Ashanti region. It is for us, so we will take 47 out of the 47 seats in the region,” Chairman Wontumi added.