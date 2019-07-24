According to the KMA, the allocation of shops at Kejetia Market is being carried out in a transparent manner without any acts of favouritsm or discrimination; therefore, the lies being peddled by the NDC should be rejected.

The NDC at a press conference addressed by the Ashanti Regional NDC Communications Officer, Abass Nurudeen levelled several wild allegations against the KMA in the allocation of the shops.

The NDC, among other things, said the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), was demanding a lot of shops at the Kejetia Market.

But the KMA in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, said: "The action of the NDC communicators is with the sole intention to dent the image of the KMA and also create unnecessary tension in regard to the allocation of shops at the newly-constructed Kejetia Market."

She also disclosed the pricing of shops for interested individuals.

She said "the price of Kejetia shops ranges from from GH¢7,800, GH¢11,000, GH¢12,000, GH¢16,000, GH¢18,000, GH¢20,000, GH¢24,000 to GH¢41,560", adding that the prices of the shops were determined according to the square meters they cover and that the "traders have the right to choose their preferred shops."

The KMA noted: "There is no document or agreement signed by the KMA previously with the traders that the shops will be given out permanently."

The KMA urged residents, especially traders, to continue to cooperate with the assembly to properly allocate shops to them in the new market facility to boost businesses.