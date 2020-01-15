The tragedy has elicited a lot of emotional responses from Ghanaians including the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, according to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the accident was caused by a reckless overtaking by one of the drivers involved in the accident.

According to Head of Operations MTTD, Supt. Dr. Sasu Mensah drivers of the buses disregarded road signs prohibiting overtaking on that particular stretch of the road.

“From our interrogations and from passersby this is the third time accident has happened there. Basically, the issue is about drivers respecting traffic rules and regulations. This one especially had to do with the issue of overtaking. If they regarded the rules governing overtaking then I think that accident wouldn’t have happened and excessive speeding was also a contributive factor.”

Accident on Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway claims 34 lives; many more injured

Two Yutong buses are reported to have collided head-on at Dompoase Junction near the Komenda Junction.

Joy News reports that 29 people died on the spot while five others died after being admitted at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The drivers of the buses that were involved in the accident are also reported to have died instantly.

The Police said a red Yutong bus en route Takoradi from Accra tried to overtake another vehicle but ended up running into a white Yutong bus that was bound for Accra.