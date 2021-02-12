The Ghanaian rarely missed games during his time with Atletico Madrid but has struggled for fitness since joining the Gunners last summer.

Partey recently returned from injury to feature against Southampton, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers but suffered another injury in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa last week.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey discloses how he spent money on noodles for girls in Ghana (Video)

Thomas Partey

Arteta has confirmed that the 27-year-old will spend a few weeks on the sidelines and will also miss Arsenal’s upcoming game against Leeds United.

He also revealed that the midfielder has been left frustrated and devastated by his injury woes.

“He was devastated, we were all devastated because we know the importance of Thomas and we haven’t had him since we signed him, we haven’t had him in three games consecutively,” said Arteta, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“I think he has only played 90 minutes once since he has come back from injury, so it is a big blow for us but he is adapting to the league, he has been very unlucky as well.

“He is very frustrated because he is a very competitive guy who wants to feel important and be important for the team and at the moment the injuries are restricting a lot of game time for him.”

Arsenal currently occupy 11th position on the Premier League.