The EC on Tuesday officially started with the voter registration exercise for the 2020 general elections.

However, the Ghana Card and Ghana passports are the only documents accepted for one to get registered.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

The third option is that, anyone without the aforementioned documents can register if an already registered individual guarantees on his or her behalf.

A statement from the EC, signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annor, said each registered individual can guarantee for no more than 10 other persons.

She warned that persons who go ahead to guarantee for more than 10 people will be detected and prosecuted.

“It is an electoral offence for an individual to guarantee for more than 10 applicants,” the statement said.

The Commission added that its system is “capable of picking guarantors who guarantee for more than 10 applicants” and cautioned the general public that “anyone found to have done this will be prosecuted according to the law.”