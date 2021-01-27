According to the GHS, the most important way to stop the spread of the virus is to strictly adhere to all safety protocols.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, believes imposing a lockdown at this moment may not necessarily achieve the intended result.

“Lockdown is a package of restrictions. So we can still do a lockdown of some restrictions and still achieve the same results. It doesn’t necessarily mean we should go into a general lockdown,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 3,813 active cases while 377 persons have died in the process, according to data from the GHS.

Meanwhile, Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has warned that tighter restrictions could be imposed following the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

According to him, the possibility of further restrictions should be anticipated if the situation does not improve soon.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah bemoaned the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, saying Ghana is currently averaging 200 positive cases daily.

“Yes, there is a possibility of some more restriction being introduced especially with regard to how this trend is going. If these numbers keep rising where the average daily increases to 210- 250 that means in five days we will be hitting about 1000 plus,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

“So if it continues, then as the President himself articulated; then we are heading for more restrictions and if it means reviewing some of the legal instrument [we will do so].”

He added: “The dynamics of this third rise appears to be a bit different from the first two that we witnessed, including the number of people who are falling sick and it is severe and critical as we have discussed.”