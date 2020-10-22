The vehicle reportedly caught fire in the middle of the street after colliding with a commercial motorbike.

A video captured and shared by an eyewitness on social media showed the Toyota Tundra completely burning away.

In his narration, the eyewitness said the rider of the motorbike, locally referred to as okada, was lucky to survive the accident.

According to him, the severity of the incident meant nothing could be done to salvage the burning car.

“A fresh Toyota Tundra [is burning] at Legon Bypass. An okada rider hit the car and it caught fire,” the eyewitness said.

Watch the video below: