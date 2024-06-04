Traps have been laid for me but I’ll flee – AG breaks silence over leaked tape

Speaking to the media, Godfred Yeboah Dame expressed confidence that he will overcome any traps set for him.

“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he added.

The Attorney General has been accused of misconduct after his conversation with Mr. Jakpa came to light.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) released an audio recording which allegedly captures a conversation in which Godfred Dame is heard coaching the third accused, Richard Jakpa, on what to say in court, with instructions aimed at discrediting the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

This development has prompted the NDC to question Mr. Dame’s suitability as the leader of the Ghana Bar and his role as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Addressing the issue of the leaked tape's authenticity, Jakpa has challenged anyone disputing it to produce their own tape as counter-evidence.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with JoyNews ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Jakpa expressed his confidence in securing justice.

He emphasised that the allegations he has raised are serious and should be addressed within the legal framework.

Jakpa said "He [Dame]] should come to court and come and refute the allegations and set the records according to his opinion straight and the way it is supposed to be. I have done mine in court, and I am expecting him to come and do his part. The case is in court and not in public opinion."