Trouble for Democracy Hub as deceased protester's father sends lawyers after leaders

According to the correspondence, Nyarko’s daughter lost her life amid the chaotic events surrounding the protest. The legal team stressed that identifying those in charge is essential to pursuing justice for the family.

Emphasis on Confidentiality and Privacy

The lawyers have assured the Inspector-General that all information received will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and respect for those involved. They recognise the significance of adhering to privacy protocols and have reiterated their willingness to provide any additional documentation needed to support the request.

This tragic incident has raised significant concerns about the handling of protests and the responsibilities of organisers, highlighting the need for accountability in such public demonstrations.

Pulse Ghana

See the RTI Request by Nyarko’s Lawyers Below:

Request for Information on Leaders in Unauthorized Demonstrations

We act as lawyers for Frederick Asante Nyarko, who lost his daughter in an untimely death on the 21st of September 2024 as a result of the actions of the demonstrations that took place on that day.

1. We are seeking your assistance regarding the unauthorized demonstration that took place on the said date through the principal streets of Accra.

2. In light of the events surrounding this demonstration and the untimely death of the daughter of our client, it is essential for us to gather pertinent information about the individuals who led this demonstration.

3. Specifically, we are requesting for the names and any other identifying information of those who served as the leaders in the demonstration that took place on the 21st of September 2024.

4. This information is crucial for our client to seek possible legal redress against the participants.

5. We understand that certain protocols and privacy considerations must be observed in such matters, and we assure you that any information provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality and respect for the individuals involved.

6. We appreciate vour cooperation in this matter and we look forward to your timely response

7. Should you require any further information or documentation to process this request, please do not hesitate to contact me on 0241524752 or through email address stemlegalgh@gmail.com.