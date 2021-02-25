His comment follows the opening of an LGBT office at Ashongman in Accra, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana.

The said office was opened on January 31, 2021, with the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana and some officials of the European Union (EU) in attendance.

Opening of LGBT office in Accra

Mr. Ibrahim wondered why these diplomats were not playing the same tricks in countries like Saudi Arabia on such sensitive matters.

"Why don't they introduce the same thing in Saudi Arabia? Why don't they try?” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

“Because they know their values and religious principles don't support it but why is that when they come to Africa, they feel they come and tell us anything they want?''

He added: ''You have the right to be whatever you want to do in your country but when you leave your country to another country, at least show respect that you're going to deal with people there.

“So, don't come and impose your ideas and values… I feel it is an act of arrogance and disrespect to us, Africans.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.