news

Ghanaian Prophet and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Nicholas Osei, aka Prophet Kumchacha, has decried the sidelining of vernacular speaking pastors from national events.

READ MORE: Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces – Korankye Ankrah

Speaking on Accra-based Kasapa FM Friday, he described as "disheartening" the perception that pastors who speak in Twi are "illiterates."

According to him, during state events, invitations are only extended to preachers who preach in English.

Citing examples, he noted that during the President Nana Akufo-Addo's engagement with the clergy over the issue of the building of the national Cathedral, none of the Twi speaking pastors were invited except prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah because he’s an avid supporter of the President Akufo-Addo.

“Seriously it is disheartening to know that, those of us who use Twi as our main language to preach are seen as illiterate in the society, we have been sidelined by the state because during state functions, invitation is only extended to the English speaking pastors,” he said.

READ MORE: The people living in Accra are dirty – Pastor Mensa Otabil



“We are not unwise because we can’t speak good English, we can also perform state functions just as the others or even better,” he added.