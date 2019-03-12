Antonis Mavropoulos and Ahmed Khalid were both scheduled to board the Boeing plane to Nairobi but missed their flight for different reasons.

Mr Mavropoulos, who is president of the International Solid Waste Association, said he was initially angry as staff had not helped him and he missed the flight.

"I was mad because nobody helped me to reach the gate on time," he said in a Facebook post, titled “My lucky day”.

He said he was put onto the next flight to Nairobi and only found out about the crash later on.

He said he was later told by the Police that he was the only passenger booked on the flight that did not board.

"The officer told me not to protest but to pray to God,” Mr Mavropoulos added.

Meanwhile, a second passenger who miraculously survived the crash was Ahmed Khalid – his flight was delayed.

According to the Dubai resident, he missed the connecting flight due to a delay in the first leg of his trip.

"Everyone was asking the cabin crew what was happening, but no one was saying anything," Khalid told The National newspaper.

"They were just going up and down until one of the passengers saw on his mobile that the first plane which had just flown, like six minutes after it flew, it just crashed."

Last Sunday an Ethiopian Airlines plane has crashed en route to Nairobi, killing all 157 on board.

The company issued an official statement on the matter confirming that the flight has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The plane, according to the company, took off at 8:38 a.m. local time (05:38 GMT) from the Bole Addis Ababa and lost contact at around 08:44 a.m.

Although no Ghanaian was among the casualties, it has been confirmed that over 30 other nationalities were among those on board the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane that crashed.