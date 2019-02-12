The two law enforcement officers are receiving treatment at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

Confirming the incident, the the regional police commander, DCOP Osei Kwasi Ampofo-Duku said while on duty, the attention of the officers was drawn to an unusual noise around their duty post and when they were on their way to investigate the noise, an assailant shot at them.

“They heard an unusual noise like some people were throwing stones but they did not know those who were involved, so, a military officer and the two policemen went to see what was happening, and, as they were on their way there, an unknown assailant shot at them. The two policemen sustained injuries – one serious, one minor. The minor one was treated and discharged, the one who sustained serious injuries is still on admission.”

DCOP Ampofo-Duku noted that his command has commenced investigations into the shooting incident.