Tyrone Marhguy clinches two awards in American Mathematics Olympiad 2023

His exceptional performance came after competing with over 150,000 students worldwide, highlighting his prowess in tackling complex mathematical challenges.

In addition to his Gold medal, Marhguy was honored with the Vanda Science International Olympiad award in the Silver category, surpassing 38,000 test-takers.

The accomplished student has officially been inducted into the International Junior Honour Society for the year 2023, an acknowledgment of his outstanding academic achievements and contributions to the field.

Expressing gratitude for this remarkable achievement, Marhguy remarked, "It’s amazing and interesting to have the awards; it was science and some other stuff. I feel excited to have this opportunity to experience non-Ghanaian problem-solving."

The awards ceremony took place at the Chartered Institute of Bankers Hall in Accra on December 29, 2023. The event was dedicated to honoring exceptional students, teachers, and noteworthy contributors in the educational sphere for the ATDP and Olympiad 2022 Academic Season.

Tyrone Marhguy's journey to success has been marked by determination and resilience, overcoming challenges and discrimination prior to his entry into Achimota School due to his beliefs and religious practices as a Rastafarian.

His unwavering commitment has not only propelled him to academic excellence but also positioned him as a role model, sparking nationwide conversations about inclusivity and diversity in educational institutions.

