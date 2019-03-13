They said the Vice Chancellor has to step down for the recent controversy that has rocked the University.

There has been an unrest on the campus of the University due to the the dismissals of two senior lecturers by the VC.

Addressing the media Tuesday, National UTAG president, Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah said the lecturers association expects an immediate resignation of the Vice Chancellor and the reinstatement of the dismissed staff of the school.

READ ALSO: Professor Anthony Afful-Broni: “Promote the spirit of reconciliation” –Akufo-Addo...

“That the victimization and polarization on UEW campus is at variance with the President that the VC should reconcile all factions regarding the impasse which existed before his investiture, as at now over 30 people have been sacked, suspended or demoted arbitrarily.

“having failed his assigned task, It is the considered position that Prof Afful-Broni should resign honorably to save UEW from further chaos. UTAG is demanding an unconditional reinstatement of all staff who have been dismissed, demoed or suspended”.

In the dismissal letters, Professor Afful-Broni wrote:

“The Disciplinary Board set up at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor to further investigate your conduct in respect of court action you initiated together with six other staff who were asked to step aside established the following:"

"You did not exhaust the internal structures of the University for settling disputes before proceeding to court."