His third wedding was this week and has got a lot of people talking as his first two wives were around to offer support.

The bride and groom were joined in holy matrimony and they look so happy in the pictures going viral on social media.

He is a father of seven as he has five children with his second wife and two with the first wife.

Godfrey Baguma aka Ssebabi who earned his nickname after winning the Ugliest man in Uganda lives in Kyazanga, Lwengo district.

The 47-year-old man won the ugliest man title in 2002 after he entered the competition to make money for his family.