Unemployment in Ghana is at its highest in history — Mahama

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Academic City University College over the weekend, Mahama said youth unemployment is the most dangerous to the stability and security of Ghana.

He told the graduates that there are no ready jobs to absorb" them adding that it may take years to find decent employment.

According to him, unemployment in Ghana is at its highest in history today, estimated at 13%. Our economy is in crisis. The closure of indigenous banks and the banking sector cleanout have led to the loss of several jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama emphasised that Ghana's democracy is at risk with confidence and trust in leadership at its lowest ebb.