ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Unemployment in Ghana is at its highest in history — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed concern over the increasing cases of youth unemployment in the country.

John Mahama
John Mahama

He said unemployment in Ghana is at its highest in history under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Academic City University College over the weekend, Mahama said youth unemployment is the most dangerous to the stability and security of Ghana.

He told the graduates that there are no ready jobs to absorb" them adding that it may take years to find decent employment.

According to him, unemployment in Ghana is at its highest in history today, estimated at 13%. Our economy is in crisis. The closure of indigenous banks and the banking sector cleanout have led to the loss of several jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama emphasised that Ghana's democracy is at risk with confidence and trust in leadership at its lowest ebb.

Speaking on the government of Ghana's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, he said it has led to massive haircuts, eroding the capital of Ghanaian entrepreneurs, the income of middle-class families, and pensioners' savings.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Adom-Otchere

$800k out of the $1m stolen from Cecilia Dapaah belongs to her late brother – Adom-Otchere

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Waters Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

Special Prosecutor arrests Cecilia Dapaah over $1m stolen money

Justice Nene Abayateye Amegatcher and Justice Nii Ashie Kotey

Two Supreme Court judges retire

Menzgold

Menzgold assures to reimburse customers after successful validation exercise