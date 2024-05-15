ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Uniform torn, officers manhandled as GPHA and Immigration officers fight at Tema port

Emmanuel Tornyi

An intense clash erupted between security personnel from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), culminating in a physical altercation.

Clash between GPHA security and Immigration officers
Clash between GPHA security and Immigration officers

A video obtained by Citi News captured the tense exchange between the two factions at the Ghana Port Security and Immigration Service premises.

Recommended articles

According to gathered reports, approximately 12 GPHA security members, stationed at Meridian Port Services (MPS), allegedly stormed into the GIS office at MPS to apprehend two officers following a dispute during routine vessel checks on the MSC DYMPHNA.

It's been reported that the GPHA security personnel insisted on conducting searches on the officers after they had completed their inspection duties.

However, one Inspector firmly declined their request to search the individual officers, asserting that it was inappropriate for a male officer to search a female officer under any circumstance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This disagreement escalated into verbal altercations and physical confrontation between the GPHA security and the GIS officials.

The confrontation resulted in the uniform of an officer identified as AICO II Boadu being torn.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 3 persons for disrupting Limited Voter Registration exercise at Tepa

Police arrest 3 persons for disrupting Limited Voter Registration exercise at Tepa

Sam Okudzeto

It's legal to keep cash at home - Sam Okudzeto backs Dapaah: 'Ghanaians are dishonest'

Young C.

Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

B1

Churches will be incentivised if I become president – Bawumia