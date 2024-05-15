A video obtained by Citi News captured the tense exchange between the two factions at the Ghana Port Security and Immigration Service premises.
Uniform torn, officers manhandled as GPHA and Immigration officers fight at Tema port
An intense clash erupted between security personnel from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), culminating in a physical altercation.
According to gathered reports, approximately 12 GPHA security members, stationed at Meridian Port Services (MPS), allegedly stormed into the GIS office at MPS to apprehend two officers following a dispute during routine vessel checks on the MSC DYMPHNA.
It's been reported that the GPHA security personnel insisted on conducting searches on the officers after they had completed their inspection duties.
However, one Inspector firmly declined their request to search the individual officers, asserting that it was inappropriate for a male officer to search a female officer under any circumstance.
This disagreement escalated into verbal altercations and physical confrontation between the GPHA security and the GIS officials.
The confrontation resulted in the uniform of an officer identified as AICO II Boadu being torn.
