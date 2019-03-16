The walk, which started at the Ayi Mensah Hills to the Peduase Lodge in Aburi, was geared towards awareness creation for this year's World Oral Health Day.

The World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on the 20th March and it is a day Unilever as a brand has set aside to celebrate the benefits of a healthy mouth and to promote worldwide awareness of the issues around oral health.

Addressing the various stakeholders that participated in the walk, the Corporate Communications Manager of Unilever, Cynthia Hiram Yaro said: "This is a day we set aside every year to inculcate the habit of brushing day and night into Ghanaians, especially kids."

She also said , "This is a very special year because Pepsodent is going to premier a movie as part of the celebrations which will showcase the impact the brand has made when it comes to oral hygiene in Ghana."

Mrs Yaro also added that Unilever has set a target of reaching 1.2 million Ghanaians , particularly school kids, with the message of brushing day and night.

As past of activities that will mark the day, Unilever plans to visit popular lorry stations like the Kaneshie Cape Coast station, STC, Neoplan Station and the Metro Mass station to engage travelers on good oral health.

The 2019 World Oral Health Day will be climaxed at the Independence Day in Accra on Wednesday with a durbar for kids and stakeholders of Unilever.