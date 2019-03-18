In a campaign dubbed: "Brush Day and Night", it forms part of activities marking the 2019 World Oral Health Day which falls on March 20th.

The children were taken through the various effective ways of brushing the teeth as well as the frequency of doing it day and night.

Speaking on the essence of this campaign, the Category Manager for Oralcare at Unilever Ghana, Patience Oforiwaa Mpereh said: "Brushing twice ever day and night is a simple yet effective way to prevent cavaties and related oral issues."

"Too many children are missing school days due to oral problems. Thankfully by simply brushing twice every day and night, children can prevent many of these oral issues."

Miss Mpereh also added that: "Overall our ambition is to help 10 million Ghanaian children to develop healthy oral habits by 2023 by reaching children with the "Brush Twice" campaign. We are on track and have reached 5 million already. This year the target is 1.2 million."

She also emphasized that Pepsodent as a brand has rolled out these school campaigns to help children develop healthy oral habits from a young so that they can grow these healthy habits into functioning adults.

The kids at Star School were also presented with toothbrushes and packs of Pepsodent toothpaste.