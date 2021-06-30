RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives supports sick member with GH¢5000

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has presented an amount of GH¢5000 to a member in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region to help settle some medical expenses.

UPNMG supports member

The member who is a staff of the Upper East Regional Hospital was referred from the same facility to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where he was again referred to India for treatment.

The Regional President of the UPNMG, Mahamadu Musah, who presented the cash, said the amount was to assist the member to settle the basic expenses incurred in the cause of his treatment so far.

According to him, the welfare of members of the Union was of paramount importance to the leadership of the UPNMG, and it was therefore incumbent on the Union to support members in times of need.

Musah said the leadership of the Union was yet to be furnished with information on the total cost involved in their colleague's treatment outside the country, and subsequently take up the full cost of treatment.

"As professionals who care for the health needs of people, we also need to be taken care of when we find ourselves as patients. This made it necessary for the UPNMG to initiate a health policy to help its members," he said.

He stated that some live changing policies introduced by the union are to support and progressively improve the living conditions of its members to safeguard their lives and future.

He also entreated members of the UPNMG to alert leadership of the Union in times of challenges so that they would be supported.

"If you have a problem and you don’t inform us, we will not know and offer you the needed support," he added.

