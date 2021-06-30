Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives supports sick member with GH¢5000

The Regional President of the UPNMG, Mahamadu Musah, who presented the cash, said the amount was to assist the member to settle the basic expenses incurred in the cause of his treatment so far.

According to him, the welfare of members of the Union was of paramount importance to the leadership of the UPNMG, and it was therefore incumbent on the Union to support members in times of need.

Musah said the leadership of the Union was yet to be furnished with information on the total cost involved in their colleague's treatment outside the country, and subsequently take up the full cost of treatment.

"As professionals who care for the health needs of people, we also need to be taken care of when we find ourselves as patients. This made it necessary for the UPNMG to initiate a health policy to help its members," he said.

He stated that some live changing policies introduced by the union are to support and progressively improve the living conditions of its members to safeguard their lives and future.

He also entreated members of the UPNMG to alert leadership of the Union in times of challenges so that they would be supported.