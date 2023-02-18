Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives supports sick member at Pindaa CHPS Compound

Mr. Musah said:

“We in UPNMG take welfare issues, especially the health care of members very seriously. So we moved in to support our own. It is our prayer that he will get well soon and return to work.”

The Regional President emphasized that Unions should not only be interested in members’ salary deductions, but must be sensitive to the plight of members.

Mr. Musah reechoed the benefits members of the UPNMG enjoy, which includes:

UPNMG mart/hire purchase, UPNMG house and land schemes, insurance policies, soft loans, Union souvenirs, cloths among others.

Explaining the insurance policy, Mr. Musah indicated that members enjoy “Hospitalization and Critical Care” policies, and explained that under the hospitalization policy, sick members on admission received GH 30.00 a day until they were discharged.

He further explained that with the “Critical Care” policy, huge sums of money were used to settle hospital bills of members with critical health conditions who needed Specialist treatment, and recalled that a member was recently supported to undergo a kidney treatment in India under the policy.

He said membership of the UPNMG was open to all qualified nurses and midwives in Ghana, and called on all to join the Union to make it more formidable.

Mr. Benson Nsoh Azure, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said Mr. Batayire was one of the hardworking staff of the Service in the Municipality.

Mr. Azure said:

“Clearly, this gesture by the Union has put smiles on the face of our staff. On behalf of his family and staff of the GHS in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, we want to thank the UPNMG very much for the donation.”