University of Ghana Medical Centre completes 6 kidney transplants

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Dr. Emmanuel Asante, the Head of Urology at UGMC, reported that the procedures were performed seamlessly, showcasing the Centre's capabilities in complex surgical interventions and post-operative care.
Under the leadership of a highly skilled and dedicated local and foreign medical team, the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has conducted six kidney transplant surgeries with utmost precision, care, and expertise.
Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Chief Executive Officer of UGMC, highlighted that the successful completion of the first set of six kidney transplants underscores the Center's commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving medical excellence, and improving the lives of patients through cutting-edge interventions and compassionate care.
He added that UGMC looks forward to continuing its mission of advancing healthcare standards and innovative practices in the field of transplantation.
The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd. (UGMC) is an academic medical center offering world-class patient care, training and research in Ghana, West Africa and beyond.
It is magnificently nestled on the southernmost part of the University of Ghana, the country's premier university located in Legon, Accra and near the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.