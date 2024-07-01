University of Ghana Medical Centre completes 6 kidney transplants

Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Chief Executive Officer of UGMC, highlighted that the successful completion of the first set of six kidney transplants underscores the Center's commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving medical excellence, and improving the lives of patients through cutting-edge interventions and compassionate care.

He added that UGMC looks forward to continuing its mission of advancing healthcare standards and innovative practices in the field of transplantation.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre Ltd. (UGMC) is an academic medical center offering world-class patient care, training and research in Ghana, West Africa and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT