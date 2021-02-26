A statement signed by the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC), Nana Kwame Amo Ntow stated that this was because of the recent wave of COVID-19 in the country.

"The leadership of the SRC further employs your office to review the decision to conduct the first semester of the first track of students (100 and 400) on-site. This is because of the current wave of the pandemic in Ghana and across the globe," the student representative said.

It also proposed for this semester’s examinations to be written online as it was done last semester to safeguard the health of students.

"We also understand that this was one of the major reasons that informed the decision of the University to run academic work online. Therefore, we request a review of this decision, for students to have their examinations written online, to safeguard their health. Since writing examinations involve many students, we propose that as examinations were taken online in the last semester, same can be done this semester," the statement read.

The statement then urged management to put in place measures to ensure credibility and transparency in the mode of assessment, should exams be taken online.

"We equally understand the concern of management to ensure quality and credibility as well as transparency in our mode of assessment, but we believe measures can be put in place to ensure that these come to place if we conduct the exams online," it noted.