Chairman of the Heads of Halls at the University of Ghana, Dr. Wiafe Akenten, said flouters could be suspended or expelled.

He explained that any form of carelessness by one individual could cause other students to contract the disease.

“There is a generic rule that the halls go by so anytime you break a university regulation, depending on the magnitude, you can either be rusticated or suspended because this is not a sickness that affects only one person, so we do not want the situation where the recalcitrance of one person will affect everyone,” Dr. Akenten told Accra-based Citi FM.

The University of Ghana will be admitting over 10,000 fresh students for this academic year despite the pandemic.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo, during his last COVID-19 address in December, announced the reopening of schools.

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has 1,330 active cases while 338 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.