This follows the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), who shows both regions have no active COVID-19 cases.

The two regions had cumulatively recorded 356 cases, but the latest data shows all the persons who tested positive have recovered.

As of today, July 20, 2020, Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has risen to 27,667, with 148 deaths.

The number of recovered/discharged patients currently stands at 23,249, leaving the country’s active cases at 4,270.

Meanwhile, eight patients are in a critical condition while four remain on ventilators, with 25 others having their cases declared severe.

The Greater Accra Region, however, leads with the highest number of COVID-19 infections.

The region is followed by the Ashanti Region, Western Region and Central Region.