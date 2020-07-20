This follows the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), who shows both regions have no active COVID-19 cases.
The two regions had cumulatively recorded 356 cases, but the latest data shows all the persons who tested positive have recovered.
READ ALSO: COVID: 607 new cases takes Ghana’s count to 27,667
As of today, July 20, 2020, Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has risen to 27,667, with 148 deaths.
The number of recovered/discharged patients currently stands at 23,249, leaving the country’s active cases at 4,270.
Meanwhile, eight patients are in a critical condition while four remain on ventilators, with 25 others having their cases declared severe.
The Greater Accra Region, however, leads with the highest number of COVID-19 infections.
The region is followed by the Ashanti Region, Western Region and Central Region.