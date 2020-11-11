The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International said he is no longer certain about the results of the election and is “watching from my hideout”.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, he said Trump’s heart will determine the outcome of the elections.

Rev. Owusu Bempah

“Now this is what will happen: Trump’s heart will determine the decision of ‘The Lord’. I don’t know I am just watching from my hideout,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Now, I can’t tell what ‘The Lord’ will decide. I can’t tell. All I know is that if Trump has repented deep within him, he will be handed the key and become the President of the United States.”

Joe Biden became President-Elect of America after a landslide victory against Republican opponent and incumbent President, Trump.

Biden’s victory was projected last Saturday after his garnered votes crossed the required 270 electoral votes mark following a dramatic win in Pennsylvania.

However, Trump has threatened to contest the elections in court after claiming a lot of “illegal votes” were counted.

In the aftermath of the projected results, Owusu Bempah was trolled and ridiculed on social media for prophesying that Trump would win the US elections.

“Due to the grace of God, I’ll not be surprised if Donald Trump wins the 2020 US election,” the pastor said on Okay FM, two days before the US elections.

“Because God’s grace has visited Americans. I’ll urge all Christians in Ghana and the United States to pray for Trump. If Trump loses, a great calamity will befall the United States and the economies across the world will be affected.”

However, defending himself, Owusu Bempah said he only communicated what was revealed to him in the spiritual realm.

“My prophecy this time has been criticised as not being clear and straightforward but the truth is that is exactly what I saw – the American election will not be clear and straightforward,” he said.

“So I don’t understand those who say I have lied. I am not in the middle either. This is what I have seen and I can’t add or take out anything from what has been revealed to me.”