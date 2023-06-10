His comment comes on the back of claims by former Ambassador to India under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Sam Pee Yalley had alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds a British passport and also captured information on the Vice President on a supposed UK website was shared on social media.
Veep Bawumia does not hold dual citizenship – Gideon Boako dismisses
Dr. Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has dismissed claims that Bawumia holds dual citizenship while serving as Vice President of Ghana.
Recommended articles
In a post shared online by Spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako, he stated that Dr. Bawumia has never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life.
“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana.”
“We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Thank you.”
Holding dual citizenship in Ghana bars people from holding certain offices in the country unless renounce the citizenship of the other country.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh