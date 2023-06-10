Veep Bawumia does not hold dual citizenship – Gideon Boako dismisses

In a post shared online by Spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako, he stated that Dr. Bawumia has never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life.

“The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana.”

“We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Thank you.”

