Faustina Takyi unfortunately lost her eyesight at the tender age of 13 while playing with her friends.

Esi, her 60-year-old mother, has since been taking care of her as well as her other two siblings.

The struggling life of Faustina and her mother first came to light after they were featured on TV3 on Mother’s Day.

Thankfully, their touching story attracted the interest of many Ghanaians, including President Akufo-Addo who directed the Scholarship Secretariat to offer her a full scholarship.

The Municipal chief executive for Mfantiman, Kenneth Kelly Essuman, visited Faustina last week to announce the scholarship.

She was subsequently presented with a scholarship letter, a laptop and mobile phone to Fausitna to help in her studies.

Her 60-year-old mother was also presented with cash garnered from donors across the country to aid her re-launch her trading business.

Watch the TV3’s report on the scholarship below: