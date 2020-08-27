The government commenced the serving of one free meal a day to final year JHS students and teachers on Monday, August 24, 2020.

This is in fulfillment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise to provide one free meal a day to final year JHS students as part of measures to protect students and teachers from contracting the deadly COVID-19 while preparing towards the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

READ MORE: NPP brands 'free hot meal' for JHS students and teachers with political emblem

A video on social media shows some students in a queue taking their hot meal and are made to say the popular NPP slogan, #4More4Nana while their food is handed over to them.

Watch the video below: