Kennedy Agyapong said he started earning big money in the 1980s when he worked on processing amnesty documents for undocumented immigrants in the US.

He said reports that he made his money through drugs are false, explaining that he and his boss, Kwadwo Afram Asiedu, processed 2,500 applications, for which they charged $2,500 each.

“In 1989, [US President] Ronald Reagan had introduced an amnesty program so I was fortunate to work with a lawyer. He is called Kwadwo Afram Asiedu. He recruited me and I started working with him. That is the ‘cocaine’ money. That is where I made the money,” Mr. Agyapong said on Citi TV.

“I made a lot of money. We did about 2,500 applications and everybody paid $2,500. I did all the documentation and my boss, because he is a lawyer, will go and present the documents at the immigration [office]. Out of the $2,500, my boss will get $700 and I will get the rest and use some for the documentation. So when we finished, I had made a lot of money.”

The maverick lawmaker further stated that he took advantage of the US Visa Lottery program when it was introduced in Ghana for the first time.

He revealed that he processed documents for interested Ghanaians wishing to travel to the US, adding that each documentation cost $5,000.

These monies, he said, made him a dollar millionaire for the first time.

“When people don’t know your background and they think that you are a drug dealer, it is so painful. To the second chance of my money… A lot of Ghanaians had won the US lottery and they didn’t know how to process it so I went back to America and this time another boss, Lawyer Fofie, I went there and told him that I have a connection in Ghana…He was interested in the cash right there. He took $500…I bought the applications for $48,000, that’s about 96 applications and brought it to Ghana.

“That is another ‘cocaine’. At that time, I was charging $5,000 each. And in 1996, September 30, that was the last day of the US lottery, after that program, I checked my account, what I have saved and I had $1,145,000. I felt so good,” the MP added.

