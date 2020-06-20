Adwoa Safo beat Oquaye Junior by polling 496 of the valid votes, whiles Mr Oquaye garnered 488 with 5 votes being rejected.

The 8-point gap between the two confirms what was from the beginning tipped to be a highly contested event.

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

In the Adentan Constituency, The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buabeng Asamoah has retained his position as the party’s candidate for the Adentan constituency come December.

Though results haven’t been received from all 12 electoral areas, Buaben Asamoah polled 422 votes with the closest contender Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey pulling 217 votes.