"Violence does not produce better journalism" - NMC reacts to UTV studio attack

Instead, the Commission highlighted the constitutional provisions that allow anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.

“This is why the Constitution provides anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.”

The statement also emphasized the importance of peaceful engagement, especially as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections. It called on political actors and all Ghanaians to understand that building the desired future for Ghana should not involve violent attacks on journalists.

“As we approach the electioneering process for Ghana 2024, it is important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana we envisage would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists,”

The NMC underscores the significance of media freedom and safety in promoting democratic values and responsible journalism through a roll-out comprehensive program aimed at reactivating the "Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists" to ensure that the media can continue to operate without fear.