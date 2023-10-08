In a press release, the NMC emphasized that resorting to violence as a means of addressing grievances against the media and journalists does not lead to better journalism.
"Violence does not produce better journalism" - NMC reacts to UTV studio attack
The National Media Commission (NMC) has expressed worry about the rising incidents of violence against media practitioners and journalists. This comes in the wake of the recent attack on UTV during its United Showbiz program.
Recommended articles
Instead, the Commission highlighted the constitutional provisions that allow anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.
“This is why the Constitution provides anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.”
The statement also emphasized the importance of peaceful engagement, especially as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections. It called on political actors and all Ghanaians to understand that building the desired future for Ghana should not involve violent attacks on journalists.
“As we approach the electioneering process for Ghana 2024, it is important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana we envisage would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists,”
The NMC underscores the significance of media freedom and safety in promoting democratic values and responsible journalism through a roll-out comprehensive program aimed at reactivating the "Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists" to ensure that the media can continue to operate without fear.
The Commission also assured the public of its collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the attack on UTV and bring those responsible to justice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh