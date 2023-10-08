ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

"Violence does not produce better journalism" - NMC reacts to UTV studio attack

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Media Commission (NMC) has expressed worry about the rising incidents of violence against media practitioners and journalists. This comes in the wake of the recent attack on UTV during its United Showbiz program.

NATIONAL MEDIA COMMISSION
NATIONAL MEDIA COMMISSION

In a press release, the NMC emphasized that resorting to violence as a means of addressing grievances against the media and journalists does not lead to better journalism.

Recommended articles

Instead, the Commission highlighted the constitutional provisions that allow anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.

“This is why the Constitution provides anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.”

The statement also emphasized the importance of peaceful engagement, especially as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections. It called on political actors and all Ghanaians to understand that building the desired future for Ghana should not involve violent attacks on journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we approach the electioneering process for Ghana 2024, it is important for political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the Ghana we envisage would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists,”

The NMC underscores the significance of media freedom and safety in promoting democratic values and responsible journalism through a roll-out comprehensive program aimed at reactivating the "Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists" to ensure that the media can continue to operate without fear.

The Commission also assured the public of its collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the attack on UTV and bring those responsible to justice.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

ET Mensah

Former Ningo Prampram MP E.T Mensah is dead

Dr. Bawumia at Teshie

Booing of Bawumia at Teshie was orchestrated by Ledzokuku NDC MP - Group