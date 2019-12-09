The Western Togoland, according to the group includes parts of the Volta and Oti Regions.

In a statement by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, they declared their allegiance to the state Ghana and not any other state.

"The membership of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs has received news of the declaration of independence of a Western Togoland that is alleged to include parts of the Volta and the Oti regions and some part of the Northern Region".

"The Volta Regional House of Chiefs wishes to make it categorically clear that the Volta and the Oti regions and their chiefs and people remain a part of the sovereign state of Ghana, and, as such, continue to be and remain Ghanaians, and will continue to owe their allegiance to the sovereign state of Ghana," the statement said.

The chiefs held that the group had no basis at all to declare independence, as some of the areas, such as the southern part of the Volta and the Oti regions like Peki and Tongu areas were not even part of the Western Togoland.

Papavi, leader of so called Western Togoland

In addition, the statement said, the group could not also hold themselves to be the mouthpiece of communities that fell under the said Western Togoland, since they had not expressed any desire to be independent.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation, led by 83-year-old Charles Kormi Kudzordzi, has been championing an agenda to declare parts of the Volta and the Oti regions a sovereign state, with the name ‘Western Togoland’.

The group has been in the news over the past two years, having engaged in several brushes with the law on the matter.