A report by Class FM, citing Wa-based Home Radio, claims the medical facility is currently short on beds to cater for patients.

The children’s ward is the most handicapped, as the beds at the hospital mysteriously get missing anytime they get broken and are sent for repairs.

The Administrator of the hospital, Alex Amenu, explained that the situation is due to the unusually high number of child-patients that troop to the hospital on a daily basis.

He said the treatment of patients on the floor is the hospital’s way of improvising to ensure that all patients are catered for.

This, he said, is better than turning away patients despite the lack of adequate beds at the hospital.

“It will be odd for any child to come and be turned away,” Mr. Amenu told Accra-based Class FM.

“So, that situation is in the Children’s Ward. It is the peak period where because of the change in the weather, children are more vulnerable.

“The ward is actually full. We can’t add more beds but we manage them on the floor because you can’t send out anybody,” he explained.

He further disclosed that the Children’s Ward, at peak periods, receives about 90 patients, which is twice the capacity.

Mr. Amenu said although the hospital currently has just 247 beds, it attends to an average of between 300 and 400 patients during peak periods.

Meanwhile, the Wa Regional Hospital administrator said the situation is temporary rather than a permanent.