Wa residents storm Regional Coordinating Council over body of man allegedly killed by police

However, the residents insist that the deceased was innocent of the crime he has been accused of, hence they want his name to be cleared before his corpse is buried.

The angry youth reportedly massed up at the forecourt of the Regional Coordinating Council on March 10 to protest the criminal tag on the deceased.

Meanwhile, the remaining 34 of the 184 residents of Ashaiman who were arrested by soldiers have been released.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey in an interview with Citi News.

“All of them have been released now, though we are receiving information that some families are saying that they have not seen their loved ones as of yesterday [March 9]. But I am sure as they [the military] have released the 34, everybody should be able to reach home and reunite with their families,” the lawmaker is quoted as saying.

Some military personnel stormed the Ashaiman municipality on Tuesday, March 7 in the name of searching for people suspected to have murdered a military officer, Trooper Imoro Sheriff.

They arrested and brutalized many of the residents and picked up 184 of them away.

After spending a day in the custody of the military at Burma Camp, 150 of them were released on Thursday, March 9.

The Ghana Armed Forces said in a statement that the swoop was sanctioned by the Military High Command and aimed at fishing out criminals in the community. Military flights were seen flying over the affected areas while the soldiers were embarking on the operation.

