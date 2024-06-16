Wa West: Three dead in communal clash

The fatalities occurred during an exchange of gunfire between feuding factions from the two communities, reportedly over ritual practices. According to Joy News reports confirmed that heavy security has been deployed to the area, and several arrests have been made.
Three people are feared dead following violent clashes between residents of Kendew and Lassia Tuolu in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on Sunday, June 16.
Also, two individuals died at the scene, while a third succumbed to injuries later. Investigations are ongoing in both Lassia Tuolu and Kendew. Preliminary information indicates that some of the arrested individuals have been released on bail, while others remain in police custody to assist with the investigation.
Among the deceased is a teacher from a school in Lassia Tuolu whereas the injured are said to be in stable condition at the hospital.
The police have not disclosed the exact number of people in custody as the investigation continues. However, the MP for the area, Peter Lanchene Toobu, is reportedly in discussions with the police, and a press conference is expected this evening.
