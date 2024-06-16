Wa West: Three dead in communal clash

Also, two individuals died at the scene, while a third succumbed to injuries later. Investigations are ongoing in both Lassia Tuolu and Kendew. Preliminary information indicates that some of the arrested individuals have been released on bail, while others remain in police custody to assist with the investigation.

Among the deceased is a teacher from a school in Lassia Tuolu whereas the injured are said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The police have not disclosed the exact number of people in custody as the investigation continues. However, the MP for the area, Peter Lanchene Toobu, is reportedly in discussions with the police, and a press conference is expected this evening.

