ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Wa West: Three dead in communal clash

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Three people are feared dead following violent clashes between residents of Kendew and Lassia Tuolu in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on Sunday, June 16.

Ghana police
Ghana police

The fatalities occurred during an exchange of gunfire between feuding factions from the two communities, reportedly over ritual practices. According to Joy News reports confirmed that heavy security has been deployed to the area, and several arrests have been made.

Recommended articles

Also, two individuals died at the scene, while a third succumbed to injuries later. Investigations are ongoing in both Lassia Tuolu and Kendew. Preliminary information indicates that some of the arrested individuals have been released on bail, while others remain in police custody to assist with the investigation.

Among the deceased is a teacher from a school in Lassia Tuolu whereas the injured are said to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The police have not disclosed the exact number of people in custody as the investigation continues. However, the MP for the area, Peter Lanchene Toobu, is reportedly in discussions with the police, and a press conference is expected this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

4o

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rain in coastal Ghana

Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation

A stock photo shows a bag of cocaine with lines of the drug.Getty Images

US$6.4m worth of cocaine busted at Kotoka; 2 British citizens arrested

One student One tablet

Bawumia begins distribution of 1-student 1-tablet